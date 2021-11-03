Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $522,000 Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 38.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 18.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 279.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 784,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 577,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iQIYI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 959,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

