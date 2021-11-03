Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $522,000 Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 99.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

