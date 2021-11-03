Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $347,000 in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Entasis Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

