Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $605,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

