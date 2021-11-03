Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $605,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after buying an additional 4,639,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after buying an additional 3,127,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after buying an additional 2,229,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 1,764,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

