Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $184,000 Investment in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Hycroft Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 16.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $244,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 132.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

HYMC stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $5,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $350,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hycroft Mining Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

