Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Entasis Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

