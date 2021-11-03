Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agora by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

API stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.