Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,677 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 167.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

