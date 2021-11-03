Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $101,000 Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADER opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

