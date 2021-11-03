Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ALX stock traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.81. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.64. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $237.50 and a 1 year high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.00 and a 200 day moving average of $271.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 865.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

