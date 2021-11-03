Algorand Price Hits $1.91 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $11.84 billion and $471.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00126664 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.28 or 0.00491898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00046461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,678,903,131 coins and its circulating supply is 6,216,559,597 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.