Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $198,700.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $198,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ALHC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 651,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.