Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.73

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.73 and traded as high as $38.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 17,447 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

