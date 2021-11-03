Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.60

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.60 and traded as high as C$48.38. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.04, with a volume of 871,147 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATD.B. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.60.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The firm has a market cap of C$51.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.