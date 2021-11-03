Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Alleghany worth $51,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,063,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,316,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,554,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Y opened at $661.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $649.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.46.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

