Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $661.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $649.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alleghany stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Alleghany worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

