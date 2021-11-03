Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

