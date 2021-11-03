Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.14. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.78.
Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.
