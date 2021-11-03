Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.14. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.78.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,625 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.