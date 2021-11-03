Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) declared a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ATST opened at GBX 1,043.21 ($13.63) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,020.56. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. Alliance Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 816 ($10.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 56 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) per share, for a total transaction of £562.80 ($735.30).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

