Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 116.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after buying an additional 1,342,351 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $63,041,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after buying an additional 732,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

