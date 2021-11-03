Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of ALSMY remained flat at $$3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 483,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,393. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

