Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

NYSE:AYX traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,131. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $145.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

