Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.74

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.74 and traded as low as C$15.23. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$15.28, with a volume of 119,380 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALS. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian downgraded Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.38.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of C$632.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,056.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.74.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.