Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 288.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,703 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

NYSE MOS opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

