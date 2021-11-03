Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4,100.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,113.38.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,379.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,384.58. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

