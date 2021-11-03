Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.41 million.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.110-$5.310 EPS.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $74.14. 1,337,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,225. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

