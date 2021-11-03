Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.880-$5.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.88-5.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.18. The company had a trading volume of 635,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,196. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.31.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

