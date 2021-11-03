Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.42

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 1429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 10,298 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $871,004.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,642 shares of company stock worth $18,821,883. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ameresco by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Ameresco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

