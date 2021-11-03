American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. American Financial Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.70 EPS.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,334. American Financial Group has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

