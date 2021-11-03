Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Head to Head Review

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MP Materials and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $39.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.09%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Risk and Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84% Amerigo Resources 19.66% 31.14% 14.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Amerigo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 46.26 -$21.83 million $0.22 158.86 Amerigo Resources $126.43 million 1.52 $6.06 million N/A N/A

Amerigo Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Amerigo Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

