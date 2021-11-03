Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 2,751 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 137.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 153,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of HE stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

