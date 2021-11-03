Ameritas Investment Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $107.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

