Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $481,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 772.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.