Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, reaching $218.13. 3,774,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,530. Amgen has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

