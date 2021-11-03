Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $84,445.20 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,110. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.