Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 95,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,925,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,278 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

