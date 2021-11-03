Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.78-0.88 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 50,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,024. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

