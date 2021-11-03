Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.880 EPS.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 52,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

