Amundi Acquires New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.33% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN stock opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $123.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

