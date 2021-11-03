Amundi Acquires New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 266,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $49.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

