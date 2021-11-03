Amundi Buys Shares of 831,637 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 831,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

