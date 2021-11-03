Amundi Invests $11.85 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amundi purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,000. Amundi owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

