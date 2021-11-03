Amundi Invests $12.58 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 463,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.