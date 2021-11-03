Amundi Invests $13.02 Million in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,000. Amundi owned 0.12% of IPG Photonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,241,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,915,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

