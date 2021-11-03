Amundi Makes New Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 373,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Ternium stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

