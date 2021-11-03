Amundi Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 608,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,539,000. Amundi owned about 0.22% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of EQT by 821.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

