Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce $137.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.28 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $450.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.64 million to $475.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $416.11 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $482.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

EGLE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 236,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.85. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

