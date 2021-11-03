Analysts Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.59. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.90.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.07. 273,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $201.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

