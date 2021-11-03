Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Franchise Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 583.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. 644,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

